Eaton carries Arkansas St past Mississippi Valley St 82-77

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP)Marquis Eaton had 18 points as Arkansas State edged Mississippi Valley State 82-77 on Saturday.

Desi Sills added 17 points for the Red Wolves (7-2), who won their fourth straight game. Norchad Omier pitched in with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Keyon Wesley scored 10.

Caleb Hunter had 20 points for the winless Delta Devils (0-8). Gary Grant added 18 points and David McCoy scored.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES