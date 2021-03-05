Eastern Kentucky holds off Austin Peay 70-67 in OVC tourney

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Wendell Green Jr. scored 23 points, including clinching free throws with 12 seconds left, and Eastern Kentucky survived a last-gasp try from Austin Peay to edge the Governors 70-67 Thursday night in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

The Colonels meet top-seeded Belmont in Friday’s semifinals.

Carlos Paez, a 5-foot-10 guard, tried twice to launch a game-tying 3-pointer over the taller Eastern Kentucky perimeter defense. He appeared to pull back his first shot after meeting 6-7 Michael Moreno in mid-air, stepped to his right and tried again. This attempt was blocked by Moreno, travelling only a few feet toward the basket and 6-9 Tre King wrapped up the ball as time ran out.

King scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, all on defense, for third-seeded Eastern Kentucky (22-6). Devontae Blanton and Cooper Robb each added 11 points.

Terry Taylor led the sixth-seeded Governors (14-13) with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Mike Peake added 13 points and seven rebounds. Reginald Gee had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES