East Tennessee State rolls into SoCon semifinals, 70-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Daivien Williamson scored 15 points on perfect 7-for-7 shooting and top-seeded and regular-season champion East Tennessee State rolled to a 70-57 win over ninth-seeded VMI in the Southern Conference tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

Isaiah Tisdale and Tray Boyd III each scored 12 points for East Tennessee State (28-4), while Joe Hugley added 11. Tisdale led with eight rebounds and was a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line. ETSU tied the program’s record for most wins in a season with 28.

The Buccaneers scored 17 points off 18 VMI turnovers, grabbed 28 defensive rebounds and outscored the Keydets 32-22 in the paint.

Sean Conway had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Keydets (9-24). Greg Parham added 10 points.

ETSU plays the winner of No. 4 Mercer/No. 5 Western Carolina in Sunday’s semifinal round.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞