East Carolina routs North Carolina Wesleyan 91-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Jayden Gardner was 11-for-12 shooting and 27 points to lead East Carolina past Division III North Carolina Wesleyan 91-62 on Tuesday.

Brandon Suggs added 14 points for East Carolina (2-0), Tristen Newton 11 and Bitumba Baruti 10.

Damon McDowell had 26 points for the Battling Bishops (0-3). Isaiah Lewis added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery