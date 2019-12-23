East Carolina holds off Charlotte behind Gardner

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Jayden Gardner scored 23 points and Tremont Robinson-White scored 18 and East Carolina beat Charlotte 60-56 on Sunday.

Drew Edwards’ layup gave Charlotte a 56-55 lead with 91 seconds remaining. Gardner then sank four foul shots in a 20-second span and Robinson-White made 1 of 2 to seal the win.

Gardner and Robinson-White made 12 of the Pirates’ 19 field goals and were a combined 16 of 27 from the foul line.

Edwards led the 49ers with 12 points.

East Carolina (5-7) hosts Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 28 then starts American Athletic Conference play at Wichita State on New Year’s Day.

Charlotte starts Conference USA action on Jan. 2 when it hosts UAB.

