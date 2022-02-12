SAN DIEGO (AP)Marcellus Earlington registered 14 points as San Diego beat Pacific 60-54 on Saturday.

Vladimir Pinchuk had 12 points for San Diego (14-12, 7-6 West Coast Conference). Josh Parrish added 11 points.

Jeremiah Bailey had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (7-18, 2-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Luke Avdalovic added 11 points.

