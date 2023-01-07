GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Logan Dye had 17 points in Samford’s 70-68 win over UNC Greensboro on Saturday night.

Dye had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-7). A.J. Staton-McCray scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Bubba Parham was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Keondre Kennedy led the Spartans (9-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Keyshaun Langley added 16 points for UNC Greensboro. Mikeal Brown-Jones also had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Samford hosts Wofford while UNC Greensboro travels to play VMI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.