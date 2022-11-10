CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Kenny Dye had 14 points in Queens’ 99-65 victory against Clinton College on Thursday.

Dye added five rebounds and three steals for the Royals (2-0). Gavin Rains scored 12 points and added 13 rebounds, and AJ McKee finished with 12 points.

Cameron Shannon had 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Golden Bears (0-1). Tyler Hammond added 15 points and Isaiah Stone finished with 11 points.

NEXT UP

Queens visits La Salle next Tuesday.

—

