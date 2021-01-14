Dutreil carries Sacred Heart over Central Connecticut 65-48

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Cantavio Dutreil had 15 points and 19 rebounds to carry Sacred Heart to a 65-48 win over Central Connecticut on Thursday night.

Tyler Thomas had 15 points and seven rebounds for Sacred Heart (4-4, 4-3 Northeast Conference). Alex Watson added 12 points. Nico Galette had seven rebounds.

Central Connecticut totaled 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Greg Outlaw had 11 points for the Blue Devils (2-8, 2-5). Jamir Reed added seven rebounds.

