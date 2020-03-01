Live Now
WATCH LIVE: South Carolina Primary 2020 Coverage

Duquesne beats back George Mason with Carry at foul line

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)Sincere Carry scored 23 points, Marcus Weathers finished with a double-double and Duquesne held off George Mason for an 81-78 win on Saturday night.

Weathers had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Michael Hughes scored 12 points and Maceo Austin 10 for the Dukes (20-8, 10-6 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Jordan Miller had 19 points and 11 rebounds, AJ Wilson scored 14 points and Jamal Hartwell II contributed 12 points Patriots (15-14, 4-12).

Miller made a layup with 24 seconds left to reduce the Patriots’ deficit to 74-70. During the play, Duquesne’s Michael Hughes was whistled for a foul against Miller. He went to the foul line and missed the front-end of a one-and-one, but Miller grabbed his own rebound and Josh Oduro scored on a layup to cut George Mason’s deficit to 74-72 with 18 seconds remaining. Carry made 5 of 6 from the foul line to close it out.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞