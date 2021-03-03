Dunn scores 21 to lead St. John’s past Providence 81-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Rasheem Dunn had a season-high 21 points as St. John’s defeated Providence 81-67 on Wednesday night.

Julian Champagnie had 16 points and 10 rebounds for St. John’s (15-10, 9-9 Big East Conference). Greg Williams Jr. added 15 points. Isaih Moore had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Nate Watson had 19 points and three blocks for the Friars (12-12, 8-10). David Duke added 16 points and nine rebounds. Jared Bynum had 13 points.

The Red Storm improve to 2-0 against the Friars this season. St. John’s defeated Providence 92-81 on Feb. 6.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES