Dunn-Martin scores 11 to lift Duquesne over Fordham 48-45

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)Tavian Dunn-Martin, who suddenly became Duquesne’s lone starting guard hours before the game, scored 11 points as Duquesne narrowly beat Fordham 48-45 on Saturday.

Dunn-Martin was left alone at the starting guard spot after Maceo Austin and Sincere Carry each apparently stepped away from the program hours before the game. A third guard, Lamar Norman, entered the transfer portal Jan. 5.

Dunn-Martin played 35 minutes with 4-for-9 shooting, a dagger 3-pointer in the closing seconds, and assist and two steals against one turnover.

With the Dukes nursing a 44-42 lead. Dunn-Martin nailed a n open 3 after a kickout pass with 28 seconds left.

Michael Hughes had 14 rebounds and five assists for Duquesne (3-3, 2-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Chris Austin had 17 points for the Rams (1-3, 1-3). Joel Soriano added eight points and 10 rebounds. Onyi Eyisi had eight points and nine rebounds.

