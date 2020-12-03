Dunn-Martin lifts Duquesne past UNC-Greensboro 81-68

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Tavian Dunn-Martin had 21 points as Duquesne topped UNC Greensboro 81-68 on Wednesday night.

Dunn-Martin hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Marcus Weathers had 18 points and seven rebounds for Duquesne (1-1). Sincere Carry added 15 points, and Michael Hughes had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Isaiah Miller had 22 points for the Spartans (1-2). Angelo Allegri added 14 points and A.J. McGinnis had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery