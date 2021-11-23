Dunn-Martin leads Florida Gulf Coast over Rhode Island 67-66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) In what has already been a year full of accolades for the University of New Mexico volleyball team, a pair of Lobos have added all-conference honors to the list. Mountain West coaches recognized the best players in the conference that included Lobo outside hitters Kaitlynn Biassou and Uxue Guereca.

Bisassou proved to be one of the best offensive players in the conference finishing the season second in points and third in kills. She was a reliable force for UNM as she appeared in every set hitting .251 and she was consistently was of the top scorers in the Mountain West. The outside hitter was recognized as offensive player of the week twice this season.