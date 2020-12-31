Duke scores 22 to lift Providence over Butler 71-55

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)David Duke had 22 points and 13 rebounds as Providence got past Butler 71-55 on Wednesday.

Duke made 9 of 11 shots and had eight assists.

Nate Watson had 18 points for Providence (7-3, 3-1 Big East Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. A.J. Reeves and Jared Bynum each had 12 points.

Jair Bolden had 15 points for the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2). Bryce Nze and Chuck Harris had 10 points apiece.

The Friars leveled the season series against the Bulldogs. Butler defeated Providence 70-64 last Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery