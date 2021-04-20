Duke forward Coleman says he’ll transfer after limited role

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Duke freshman forward Henry Coleman III says he plans to enter his name into the transfer portal.

The school announced Coleman’s decision Tuesday. That came after the 6-foot-7 forward out of Richmond, Virginia, saw a limited role last season by averaging 1.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5 minutes per game.

Coleman played spot minutes in each of the final 11 games for Duke, which missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995. He played double-digit minutes only twice during the season.

Duke’s frontcourt next year will lean on 7-footer Mark Williams, who thrived down the stretch, and 6-9 power forward Paolo Banchero as the nation’s No. 3 ranked recruit according to 247sports.

