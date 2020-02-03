Live Now
2020 Iowa caucus special coverage

Duffy scores career-high 31, No. 21 South Dakota women win

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (AP)Ciara Duffy scored a career-high 31 points and No. 21 South Dakota rolled past Denver 104-61 on Sunday for the Coyotes’ 10th straight victory.

Duffy was 11-of-17 shooting with five 3-pointers plus seven assists. Chloe Lamb added 18 points, Madison McKeever 11 and Hanna Sjerven 10 with nine rebounds for the Coyotes (21-2, 10-0 Summit League).

The game matched the league’s highest-scoring offenses with South Dakota passing its average of 80.9 per game and Denver (9-14, 3-7) held under its 77.2. The Coyotes beat the Pioneers 104-61 on Jan. 5.

Lauren Loven and Meghan Boyd both had four 3-pointers and 14 points for Denver. Madison Nelson added 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Pioneers made 10 3-pointers, one less than South Dakota, but couldn’t match the Coyotes in the paint where they were outscored 48-14 and outrebounded 40-24.

Denver had a two-point edge after the first quarter but the Coyotes opened the second period with a 10-0 run to take the lead for good. Duffy scored 10 points in the fourth quarter when the Coyotes outscored the Pioneers 28-9.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞