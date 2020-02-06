Live Now
DuBose carries Houston Baptist over SE Louisiana 79-76

HAMMOND, La. (AP)Ian DuBose tallied 10 points and 14 rebounds to lead Houston Baptist to a 79-76 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday night, ending the Huskies’ 11-game road losing streak.

DuBose also had nine turnovers but only seven assists.

Jalon Gates hit 5 of 9 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points for Houston Baptist (3-17, 3-8 Southland Conference). Benjamin Uloko added 16 points. Jackson Stent had 11 points.

Brandon Gonzalez had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Lions (6-17, 3-9). Ty Brewer added 15 points and nine rebounds. Von Julien had 13 points and six assists.

The Huskies, who lost their first 10 games of the season and 17 of their first 18, have back-to-back wins for the first time since winning three straight from Feb. 23-March 6, 2019.

Houston Baptist matches up against Northwestern State at home on Saturday. Southeastern Louisiana faces Incarnate Word on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

