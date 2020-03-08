Drexel downs UNC Wilmington 66-55 in CAA first round

WASHINGTON (AP)Camren Wynter scored 18 points and eighth-seeded Drexel beat No. 9 UNC Wilmington in Saturday’s first round of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

The Dragons (14-18) face No. 1 Hofstra in Sunday’s quarterfinals.

Zach Walton scored 12 points with six rebounds and James Butler had seven points and 13 rebounds for Drexel. Mate Okros hit 3 of 4 3-pointers for nine points.

Marten Linssen scored 18 points with nine rebounds for the Seahawks (11-21). Ty Gadsden added 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

