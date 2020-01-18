Drexel blasts William & Mary behind Walton, Winter

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Zach Walton scored 23 points and Drexel beat William & Mary 84-57 on Saturday.

Camren Wynter added 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range and distributed seven assists for Drexel (12-8, 5-2 Colonial Athletic Conference). James Butler added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Dragons, which earned their fourth straight home victory.

Drexel scored 50 second-half points, a season high, while the 24 points in the first half for William & Mary were the fewest of the season.

Nathan Knight had 28 points and nine rebounds for the Tribe (14-6, 6-1), whose six-game win streak ended with the loss. Thornton Scott scored 12 and Luke Loewe 10.

Drexel matches up against Northeastern on the road on Thursday. William & Mary plays James Madison at home on Thursday.

