ST. LOUIS (AP)Roman Penn had 16 points in Drake’s 65-52 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday night in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournamentfalse Championship

Penn had five assists for the Bulldogs (26-7). Tucker DeVries scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Garrett Sturtz shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs picked up their 11th straight win.

Lance Jones led the way for the Salukis (23-10) with 18 points. Clarence Rupert added nine points and three steals for Southern Illinois. Marcus Domask also put up seven points and eight rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.