ST. LOUIS (AP)Tucker DeVries had 27 points in Drake’s 74-62 win against Murray State on Friday night in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals.

DeVries added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (24-7). Roman Penn added 16 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and he also had 10 assists. Darnell Brodie shot 4 of 6 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points. The Bulldogs prolonged their winning streak to 11 games.

The Racers (16-14) were led by Rob Perry, who posted 22 points and 12 rebounds. Jamari Smith added 12 points for Murray State. Quincy Anderson also had nine points.

Drake took the lead as time expired in the first half and never looked back. DeVries led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 33-31 at the break. Drake extended its lead to 62-47 during the second half, fueled by a 14-2 scoring run. DeVries scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

