TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)D.J. Wilkins, Tremell Murphy and Garrett Sturtz scored 15 points apiece as Drake defeated Indiana State 85-67 on Wednesday night. Sturtz also had nine rebounds.

Tucker DeVries and Roman Penn both had 14 points for Drake (17-6, 8-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Kailex Stephens had 16 points for the Sycamores (9-12, 2-7). Xavier Bledson added 14 points. Zach Hobbs had 12 points.

