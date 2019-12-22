Draine’s 7 3s power Southern Miss past NAIA Tougaloo, 96-77

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)LaDavius Draine had a career-high 28 points as Southern Miss topped the NAIA’s Tougaloo 96-77 on Saturday.

Draine made 7 of 10 3-pointers.

Tyler Stevenson had 19 points for Southern Miss (4-9). Gabe Watson added 19 points. Jay Malone had 12 points for the hosts.

The 96 points were a season best for Southern Miss.

Ledarius Woods had 21 points for the Bulldogs. Justin Johnson added 14 points. Stanley Williams had 13 points.

Southern Miss plays Louisiana Tech at home next Monday.

