Live Now
KTLA LIVE coverage – Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Dove carries UT-Martin past SIU-Edwardsville 79-76

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Quintin Dove had 18 points as UT Martin narrowly beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 79-76 on Saturday.

Ja’Darius Harris and Parker Stewart added 16 points each for the Skyhawks. Stewart also had seven assists.

Miles Thomas had 14 points for UT Martin (6-13, 2-6 Ohio Valley Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Shamar Wright had 18 points for the Cougars (5-16, 2-6). Mike Adewunmi added 15 points. Brandon Jackson had 14 points.

UT Martin plays Eastern Kentucky on the road on Thursday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville takes on Austin Peay on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞