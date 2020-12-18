Douglas, Scott carry Loyola Marymount past UC Irvine 51-48

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)Dameane Douglas posted 18 points and Loyola Marymount edged UC Irvine 51-48 on Thursday night.

Douglas made a pair of free throws to stretch the Lions’ lead to 50-41 with 2:11 to play. UCI’s Jeron Artest made a 3-pointer and Justin Hohn a layup to pull to 50-48 with 38 seconds left. Collin Welp missed a 3-point shot for the Anteaters to end it.

Eli Scott added 11 points for Loyola Marymount (4-3). Mattias Markusson chipped in seven points. Ivan Alipiev had seven rebounds.

Dawson Baker had 12 points for the Anteaters (2-4). Welp added 11 points and 19 rebounds. Brad Greene had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery