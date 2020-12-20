Douglas, Scott carry Loyola Marymount over Cal Poly 76-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)Dameane Douglas posted 16 points and eight rebounds as Loyola Marymount easily beat Cal Poly 76-52 on Saturday night.

Eli Scott added 16 points and six assists for the Lions, and Mattias Markusson chipped in 13 points.

Camren Pierce had 10 points for the Mustangs (2-4).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery