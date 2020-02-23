Dotson leads Western Carolina past The Citadel, 96-84

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Carlos Dotson had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Western Carolina beat The Citadel 96-84 on Saturday night.

Dotson hit 9 of 11 from the free throw line. Matt Halvorsen added 21 points and Mason Faulkner had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Western Carolina (17-10, 9-7 Southern Conference). Onno Steger added 12 points.

Fletcher Abee scored a season-high 28 points for the Bulldogs (6-21, 0-16), whose losing streak reached 16 games. Kaelon Harris added 22 points. Tyson Batiste had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Western Carolina defeated The Citadel 86-82 on Jan. 4. Western Carolina takes on Samford at home on Wednesday. The Citadel matches up against Mercer at home on Wednesday.

