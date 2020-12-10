Doss lifts Arkansas-Pine Bluff past Arkansas State 75-74

NCAA Men's Basketball
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Shaun Doss had 20 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff narrowly defeated Arkansas State 75-74 on Wednesday night.

Joshuwan Johnson had 16 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-5). Nicholas Jones added 11 points.

Norchad Omier had 21 points and 19 rebounds for the Red Wolves (1-4). Christian Willis added 16 points and seven rebounds. Antwon Jackson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

