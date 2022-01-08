Domask leads Southern Illinois over Valparaiso 63-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Marcus Domask tossed in 23 points to guide Southern Illinois to a 63-60 victory over Valparaiso in Missouri Valley Conference play on Saturday night.

Domask hit 9 of 12 shots for the Salukis (9-5, 2-0) and added seven rebounds and six assists. Dalton Banks had 14 points, Lance Jones scored 11 and J.D. Muila snagged 10 rebounds.

Kobe King had 18 points and nine rebounds to pace the Beacons (8-8, 1-3). Ben Krikke added 16 points. Thomas Kithier finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES