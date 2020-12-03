Domask carries S. Illinois past SE Missouri 87-79 in OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Marcus Domask had 24 points as Southern Illinois beat Southeast Missouri 87-79 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Domask hit 11 of 12 foul shots. Ben Harvey added 22 points and seven rebounds for the Salukis (1-0). Dalton Banks had 14 points. Anthony D’Avanzo added 13 points and three blocks.

Eric Reed Jr. had 17 points for the Redhawks (1-1). Chris Harris added 15 points. Nolan Taylor had 14 points and seven rebounds. Nygal Russell had a career-high 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery