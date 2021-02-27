Doles carries Albany over NJIT 76-66

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Jarvis Doles scored a career-high 21 points as Albany beat NJIT 76-66 in an opening-round game of the America East Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Albany advances to play No. 4-seed Hartford on Sunday.

CJ Kelly added 20 points with six rebounds for the No. 5-seed Great Danes (7-8). Chuck Champion scored 14 and Jamel Horton scored 12 with seven assists and six rebounds.

Zach Cooks scored a season-high 26 points for the eighth-seeded Highlanders (7-12) who ended their season losing four straight.

The Great Danes went undefeated in three games against the Highlanders this season. Albany most recently defeated NJIT 83-71 on Jan. 17.

