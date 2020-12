Djonkam, Jules lead Radford past Mars Hill 98-50

RADFORD, Va. (AP)Lewis Djonkam had 16 points to lead five Radford players in double figures as the Highlanders easily defeated Mars Hill 98-50 on Wednesday.

Shaquan Jules added 14 points for Radford (1-4). Josiah Jeffers chipped in 11, and Xavier Lipscomb and Dante Moses each had 10. Djonkam shot 8 for 10 from the floor. Lipscomb also had six rebounds.

Isayah Johnson had 11 points for the Lions. Indiana Rotondo added 10 points and Nassyr Daniel had nine rebounds.

