Live Now
KTLA LIVE coverage – Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Dixon lifts E. Illinois over SE Missouri 61-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)George Dixon recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds to carry Eastern Illinois to a 61-59 win over Southeast Missouri on Saturday.

Mack Smith had 19 points and seven rebounds for Eastern Illinois (11-9, 4-4 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Josiah Wallace added 11 points. JaQualis Matlock had eight rebounds and three of the Panthers’ season-high 11 blocks.

Alex Caldwell scored a career-high 20 points for the Redhawks (4-17, 0-8), who have now lost eight games in a row. Skyler Hogan added eight rebounds.

Eastern Illinois takes on Murray State on the road on Thursday. Southeast Missouri faces Morehead State on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞