Dixie State defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 85-74

Posted: / Updated:

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP)Hunter Schofield had 22 points as Dixie State beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 85-74 on Saturday night.

Isaiah Pope had 17 points for Dixie State (10-10, 3-4 Western Athletic Conference). Dancell Leter added 15 points. Frank Staine had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Xavier Johnson scored a season-high 22 points for the Vaqueros (6-13, 1-6). Justin Johnson added 21 points and nine rebounds. Quinton Johnson II had 12 points and nine rebounds. RayQuan Taylor had two points and five blocks.

