Dishman leads Middle Tennessee over Winthrop 76-65

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 'Tis the Season for Christmas trees, luminarias, biscochitos and holiday events. Keep an eye out for these community favorites during the holiday season.

Lights of Enchantment is a Community First program guaranteed to be a visual extravaganza with more than 350 displays and over a million points of light. It will be a fun time for the whole family. Don’t miss the Lighting of our 60 foot high Christmas Tree with 10 foot Star on Nov. 26.