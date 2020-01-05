Diop, Julien help SE Louisiana stave off Texas A&M-CC 84-80

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Pape Diop scored 23 points and Southeastern Louisiana held off a late push to defeat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-80 on Saturday.

Von Julien added 20 points for the Lions, including two free throws with four seconds remaining to make it a two-possession game after Texas A&M-CC cut the gap to 81-78.

The Islanders trailed by as many as 26 before Jordan Hairston’s layup capped a 6-0 burst cutting the deficit to three points.

Diop shot 5-for-8 from the floor and was 13-of-15 from the line. Julien was 10-for-11 at the foul line. Ty Brewer added 19 points for Southeastern Louisiana (4-10, 1-2 Southland Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Byron Smith added 10 points.

Southeastern Louisiana led 45-23 at the break after dominating the first half. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi mounted a charge in the second half, scoring a season-high 57 points.

Irshaad Hunte scored a career-high 18 points for the Islanders (5-10, 1-3). Hairston added 13 points. Javae Lampkins had 11 points.

The teams combined for 52 fouls, Texas A&M-CC scoring 24 points at the line (on 29 tries), and SE Louisiana making 27 of 35.

Southeastern Louisiana takes on Sam Houston State on the road on Wednesday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi takes on Stephen F. Austin on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞