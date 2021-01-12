Diong lifts UNLV past Saint Katherine College 95-34

Arizona's anticipated game against No. 22 Oregon last weekend was postponed because of COVID-19 complications involving the Ducks, so coach Sean Miller and the Wildcats may be able to more fully concentrate on a matchup with Oregon State on Thursday at Corvallis, Ore.

The Wildcats (9-3, 3-3 Pac-12) need that focus after getting swept at home by Southern California and UCLA last week, and the news that one of their top players, guard Jemarl Baker, is out for the rest of the season with a broken wrist.