Diong lifts UNLV past Saint Katherine College 95-34

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP)Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 18 points and 10 rebounds as UNLV easily defeated Saint Katherine College 95-34 on Tuesday.

Moses Wood and David Jenkins Jr. added 17 points apiece for UNLV (2-6). Bryce Hamilton chipped in 15 points and Diong made 9 of 12 shots.

Zach Rhodes had 10 points for the Firebirds.

