PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jordan Dingle scored 27 points as Penn beat Harvard 83-68 on Saturday.

Dingle shot 8 for 18 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Quakers (11-11, 3-4 Ivy League). Max Martz scored 16 points and added six rebounds. George Smith shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists.

Chris Ledlum led the Crimson (12-9, 3-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Evan Nelson added 15 points and two steals for Harvard. Idan Tretout recorded 12 points and four assists.

