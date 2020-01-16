Live Now
Dimitrijevic scores 26 to carry Mercer past VMI 73-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MACON, Ga. (AP)Djordje Dimitrijevic had 26 points as Mercer defeated VMI 73-62 on Wednesday night.

Ethan Stair had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Mercer (7-11, 1-4 Southern Conference). Jeff Gary added 11 points.

Travis Evee had 17 points for the Keydets (5-14, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Greg Parham added 13 points. Jake Stephens had 12 points.

Mercer faces Samford on the road on Saturday. VMI takes on The Citadel at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

