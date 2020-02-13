Dimitrijevic scores 17 to carry Mercer past Wofford 70-68

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Djordje Dimitrijevic posted 17 points and seven assists as Mercer edged past Wofford 70-68 on Wednesday night.

Maciej Bender had 18 points and nine rebounds for Mercer (13-13, 7-6 Southern Conference). Jeff Gary added 11 points. Ethan Stair had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Chevez Goodwin had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Terriers (16-10, 8-5). Storm Murphy added 15 points. Nathan Hoover had 10 points.

Mercer plays UNC Greensboro at home on Saturday. Wofford takes on Western Carolina at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

