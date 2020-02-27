Diane dominates in CSUN’s 73-64 win over Long Beach State

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Lamine Diane had 28 points and 11 rebounds as Cal State Northridge topped Long Beach State 73-64 on Wednesday night.

Diane scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds after halftime. He was particularly dominant during the Matadors’ 17-4 run in the middle of the second half that gave them control of the game. In that five-minute stretch he had 12 points, four rebounds and a steal.

Festus Ndumanya scored 14 points for Cal State Northridge (12-17, 7-6 Big West Conference). Terrell Gomez added 14 points. Darius Brown II had 11 points.

Max De Geest had 11 points for the Beach (10-19, 5-8). Colin Slater added 10 points. Chance Hunter had six rebounds.

The Matadors improve to 2-0 against the Beach this season. Cal State Northridge defeated Long Beach State 95-77 on Jan. 8.

Cal State Northridge faces Cal State Fullerton at home on Saturday. Long Beach State plays at UC Davis on Saturday.

