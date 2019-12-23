Diane carries CS Northridge over San Francisco State 85-50

LOS ANGELES (AP)Lamine Diane had 30 points and 12 rebounds as Cal State Northridge romped past San Francisco State 85-50 on Sunday.

Terrell Gomez had 18 points for Northridge (3-10). Elijah Harkless added 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals and Lance Coleman II scored 10 points.

Northridge dominated the first half and led 48-25 at halftime. The Matadors’ 48 points in the first half were a season high for the team.

Jacob Huynh had nine points for the Gators.

Northridge faces Boise State on the road on Saturday.

