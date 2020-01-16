Live Now
Diallo scores 19 to lift Providence past St. John’s 63-58

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Alpha Diallo had 19 points as Providence edged past St. John’s 63-58 on Wednesday night.

Luwane Pipkins had six rebounds for Providence (11-7, 4-1 Big East Conference). David Duke added six rebounds. Kalif Young had eight rebounds.

LJ Figueroa had 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals for the Red Storm (12-6, 1-4). Rasheem Dunn added 11 points and six rebounds. Greg Williams Jr. had 10 points.

Providence plays Creighton on the road on Saturday. St. John’s plays Seton Hall at home on Saturday.

