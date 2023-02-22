DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Tucker DeVries had 18 points in Drake’s 82-51 win against Illinois State on Wednesday night.

DeVries shot 5 for 11 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (24-6, 15-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Garrett Sturtz added 14 points while going 4 of 9 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Roman Penn finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points. D.J. Wilkins hit four 3s and had 12 points. It was the 10th win in a row for the Bulldogs.

Darius Burford led the Redbirds (10-20, 5-14) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Seneca Knight added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Illinois State. The loss is the sixth straight for the Redbirds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.