Delph leads Appalachian St. over Charlotte 61-57

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Adrian Delph matched his career high with 21 points as Appalachian State edged past Charlotte 61-57 on Friday.

Kendall Lewis had 15 points and seven rebounds for Appalachian State (4-1). Donovan Gregory added 10 points. James Lewis Jr. had three blocks.

Jahmir Young tied a career high with 24 points and had six rebounds for the 49ers (1-3). Milos Supica added 11 points. Jhery Matos had eight rebounds.

