Jalen DeLoach’s 14 points helped VCU defeat Saint Louis 79-67 on Tuesday night to clinch the outright Atlantic 10’s regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

VCU earned a double-bye into the quarterfinals of the A-10 tourney, which begins March 7 at the Barclays Center in New York.

DeLoach added five rebounds and three steals for the Rams (23-7, 14-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nick Kern scored 12 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field. Adrian Baldwin Jr. recorded 12 points and shot 6 for 11, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. led the Billikens (19-11, 11-6) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Saint Louis also got 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks from Jake Forrester. Javonte Perkins also put up 11 points and two steals.

DeLoach scored eight points in the first half and VCU went into the break trailing 35-31. VCU pulled off the victory after an 11-2 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 57-50 with 8:18 left in the half. Jayden Nunn scored 10 second-half points.

NEXT UP

VCU’s next game is Saturday against George Washington on the road, while Saint Louis hosts Dayton on Friday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.