DOVER, Del. (AP)Martez Robinson’s 16 points helped Delaware State defeat Chicago State 66-60 on Tuesday night in a non-conference game.

Robinson also added eight rebounds for the Hornets (5-17). O’Koye Parker scored 16 points, going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Corey Perkins shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jahsean Corbett led the way for the independent Cougars (8-18) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Wesley Cardet Jr. added 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for Chicago State.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Delaware State hosts Howard while Chicago State hosts Saint Xavier.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.