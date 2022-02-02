STANFORD, Calif. (AP)Jaiden Delaire and Harrison Ingram scored 12 points apiece, James Keefe grabbed 11 rebounds and Stanford slogged its way to a 57-50 win over California on Tuesday night.

Despite low turnover counts (Cal 9, Stanford 7), both teams struggled from the field as the Cardinal (13-7, 6-4 Pac 12) led 21-20 at intermission.

Stanford shot 42% (21 for 50) to Cal’s 35.3% (18 for 51). Stanford missed 12 of 15 3-point attempts and the Bears came up empty from beyond the arc on 11 of 14 tries.

Ingram’s jumper with 34 seconds before halftime gave Stanford the lead for good. Brandon Angel’s 3 with 11:23 left capped a 6-0 Stanford spurt for a 35-28 lead.

Lars Thieman’s three-point play with 8:06 left brought Cal within 37-35 but it never got closer. The Bears now have dropped eight straight.

Jordan Shepherd scored 15 points and Thieman 11 for the Bears.

Cal was absent Andre Kelly and his 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game due to an ankle injury he suffered in a loss to USC on Saturday.

Cal (9-13, 2-9) hosts Washington on Thursday and Washington State on Saturday. Stanford has the opposite schedule hosting Washington State on Thursday and Washington on Saturday.

