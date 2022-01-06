DeJulius scores 22 to lead Cincinnati over SMU 77-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP)David DeJulius had 22 points and Mika Adams-Woods scored 17 and Cincinnati beat SMU 77-60 on Thursday night.

John Newman III added 12 points for Cincinnati (11-4, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) which scored a season-high 44-first half points and led by 17 at intermission.

Kendric Davis had 16 points for the Mustangs (11-4, 2-1), whose eight-game win streak came to an end. Emmanuel Bandoumel scored 13 and Michael Weathers 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES